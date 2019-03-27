Watch: Lakers Bench Goes Wild After Lance Stephenson Drops Jeff Green

Stephenson sent Green stumbling to the ground before drilling a step-back jumper.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 27, 2019

Lance Stephenson didn't let a disappointing season keep him from bringing out some moves against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Nicknamed Lance "Make 'Em Dance," Stephenson made Jeff Green do exactly that with time running out in the first quarter. Stephenson caught Green with a shocking crossover that sent Green stumbling to the ground before Stephenson drilled a step-back jumper.

The Lakers bench erupted in celebration afterward. 

Of course, nothing was on the line for either team on Tuesday. LeBron James and the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs after suffering a loss to the Nets last Friday and will be out of the postseason for the sixth consecutive season, while the Wizards have been long on their way to tanking.

The Lakers may not have enjoyed much about the season, but at least they had this to cheer about.

