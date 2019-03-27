Lance Stephenson didn't let a disappointing season keep him from bringing out some moves against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Nicknamed Lance "Make 'Em Dance," Stephenson made Jeff Green do exactly that with time running out in the first quarter. Stephenson caught Green with a shocking crossover that sent Green stumbling to the ground before Stephenson drilled a step-back jumper.

The Lakers bench erupted in celebration afterward.

This really needs to be appreciated in the QUADCAM version pic.twitter.com/WW05uTeuRk — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 27, 2019

Of course, nothing was on the line for either team on Tuesday. LeBron James and the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs after suffering a loss to the Nets last Friday and will be out of the postseason for the sixth consecutive season, while the Wizards have been long on their way to tanking.

The Lakers may not have enjoyed much about the season, but at least they had this to cheer about.