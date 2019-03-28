]Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo exited Milwaukee's 128–118 win over the Clippers late in the fourth quarter with an apparent right ankle injury after running into a Los Angeles player.

Khris Middleton entered the game for Antetokounmpo, who was seen on the sidelines attempting to test his ankle in front of the Bucks' bench. He was able to walk and jog but had a noticeable limp. He prepared to check in but coach Mike Budenholzer pulled him back to the bench. Antetokounmpo did not re-enter the game.

The 6'11",242-pound star power forward dropped 34 points, nabbed nine boards and added five assists through 32 minutes on the floor before exiting with his injury. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.3 points per game this season on 58.1% shooting.

Milwaukee sits at 57–19 in 1st place in the league with the win.