Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Exits Game With Apparent Ankle Injury vs. Clippers

Antetokounmpo was able to walk and jog on the sideline but did not return to the floor for the Bucks.

By Emily Caron
March 28, 2019

]Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo exited Milwaukee's 128–118 win over the Clippers late in the fourth quarter with an apparent right ankle injury after running into a Los Angeles player. 

Khris Middleton entered the game for Antetokounmpo, who was seen on the sidelines attempting to test his ankle in front of the Bucks' bench. He was able to walk and jog but had a noticeable limp. He prepared to check in but coach Mike Budenholzer pulled him back to the bench. Antetokounmpo did not re-enter the game.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1111453672595173376

The 6'11",242-pound star power forward dropped 34 points, nabbed nine boards and added five assists through 32 minutes on the floor before exiting with his injury. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.3 points per game this season on 58.1% shooting.

Milwaukee sits at 57–19 in 1st place in the league with the win.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message