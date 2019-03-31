Several NBA players took to Twitter on Sunday to mourn the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed during a shooting in his native home of Los Angeles.

Hussle, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was shot several times outside of Marathon Clothing, a store he owned in Hyde Park, and was pronounced dead not long afterward. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Hussle's debut studio album, "Victory Lap," was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

As news of Sunday's incident surfaced and spread, a number of players, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry, turned to social media to express their condolences.

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

God please cover and restore @NipseyHussle right now!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 31, 2019

Maaaan this got me sick... prayers to @LaurenLondon and the rest of the family 🙏🏾 #RIPNipsey — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 1, 2019

Gone but his Legacy will Live on FOREVER😓🙏🏽 #GoneTooSoonNipsey — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 1, 2019

Can’t believe this 😪😪 @NipseyHussle way more than just a rapper. Used his platform to move the people. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 1, 2019

My dawg you will be missed 😢 we still gonna run these laps 🙏🏽 https://t.co/pJSYSpJxWP — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 1, 2019

R.I.P Nipsey Hussle smh this is sad man praying for his family #WhenWillThisStop — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) April 1, 2019

RIP NIPSEYMAN GONE TOO SOON! TRYNNA DO GOOD IN HIS COMMUNITY🙏🏾🙏🏾 @NipseyHussle — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 1, 2019

The Warriors aso played one of Hussle's songs at Oracle Arena on Sunday.

They just played @NipseyHussle at Oracle and here’s Draymond Green and Kevin Durant paying respects. pic.twitter.com/VhSDgJuXWU — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) April 1, 2019

Hussle had long been associated with the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, one of Los Angeles' largest street gangs. He later became a community organizer and was involved with the Destination Crenshaw arts project, an open-air museum devoted to honoring African-American artistic achievement. In an interview last year with Forbes, Hussle said that as a youth, he'd fallen prey to the "ignorance and self-destructiveness in the narrative that was pushed on us through music in our generation."

Hussle was 33 years old and has a wife, Lauren London, and two kids. Los Angeles police have no information on the suspect.