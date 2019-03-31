LeBron James, Stephen Curry Among NBA Players to Offer Prayers After Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Death

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The rapper died Sunday after a shooting in his native Los Angeles.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 31, 2019

Several NBA players took to Twitter on Sunday to mourn the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed during a shooting in his native home of Los Angeles.

Hussle, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was shot several times outside of Marathon Clothing, a store he owned in Hyde Park, and was pronounced dead not long afterward. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Hussle's debut studio album, "Victory Lap," was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

As news of Sunday's incident surfaced and spread, a number of players, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry, turned to social media to express their condolences. 

The Warriors aso played one of Hussle's songs at Oracle Arena on Sunday.

Hussle had long been associated with the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, one of Los Angeles' largest street gangs. He later became a community organizer and was involved with the Destination Crenshaw arts project, an open-air museum devoted to honoring African-American artistic achievement. In an interview last year with Forbes, Hussle said that as a youth, he'd fallen prey to the "ignorance and self-destructiveness in the narrative that was pushed on us through music in our generation."

Hussle was 33 years old and has a wife, Lauren London, and two kids. Los Angeles police have no information on the suspect.

