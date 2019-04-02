In case you were too busy with March Madness on Friday, you might have missed the funniest moment of the NBA season.

Down by three with time ticking away in overtime, the Warriors were in position to tie the Timberwolves and send their game to a second extra period.

What happened next was pure hysteria.

So let's look rank the funniest aspects of the Warriors' final possession of that night.

5. Kevin Durant gets robbed of a four-point play

There is an argument to be made that Keita Bates-Diop fouled Durant before the shot. There is also one to be made the other way.

4. Stephen Curry then ties the game with a three

As if the #StephBetter crowd need another talking point.

But also, if the plan the previous inbounds was to foul on the catch, why didn't Jerryd Bayless foul on this play? Particularly when Curry's feet weren't behind the line.

3. Steph and the rest of the team laugh at the ref who took away Durant's potential four-point play

I mean, how can you not erupt with joy when you watch grown men mock a referee because they still prospered even after getting "cheated" by a questionable call.

2. The NBA fined Steph, KD and Draymond Green

On Tuesday, the league announced the three All-Stars would all have to cut checks for their actions.

Green was fined $35,000 for making statements on social media which impugned the integrity of NBA officiating. Curry was fined $25,000 for his actions and public statements impugning the integrity of NBA officiating. And Durant was fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating.

1. They lost 131-130

Of course Durant got called for that ticky-tack foul after the team LITERALLY LAUGHED IN THE FACE OF AN OFFICIAL.

Karl-Anthony Towns made the first free throw then missed the second and the game ended with the Timberwolves holding on for the win and the Warriors looking foolish in defeat.

All of it is so damn funny.