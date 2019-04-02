Shaq Says Giannis Earned The Superman Nickname: 'The Kid is Better Than Me at 24'

O'Neal: "He’s deserved it and he’s earned my respect so I’m giving it to him."

By Michael Shapiro
April 02, 2019

Shaquille O'Neal heaped some serious praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday and said the Bucks' star is "better than me at 24" while appearing on "The Big Podcast With Shaq."

“He’s better and that’s why I gave up my Superman title to him. But you know what? He works hard, he’s a humble kid and works hard," O'Neal said. "He doesn’t just come and show up and expect people to say: ‘Oh, he’s the next one’. This kid actually works and he’s earned it. He’s deserved it and he’s earned my respect so I’m giving it to him. To answer all the questions: ‘You’re right, the kid is better than me at 24."

O'Neal first bestowed the "Superman" nickname on Antetokounmpo in November. Antetokounmpo responded with a career year and averaged 27.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. The Bucks are first in the East at 58–20.

The former Lakers' star won his lone MVP in 1999-00. Antetokounmpo is among the top-two candidates for MVP, battling Rockets guard James Harden

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message