At this point in his legendary career, there aren't many more "firsts" left for Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich to accomplish. But he might have found a way to do so on Wednesday night.

It took only 63 seconds for Popovich to get ejected from San Antonio's matchup against the Nuggets in Denver. He was tossed after appearing to get upset with officials.

One minute. Three seconds.

The Spurs hadn't even scored a point yet!

Popovich was escorted from Wednesday's game much sooner than he was removed from Sunday's contest against the Kings, when he was ejected in the third quarter for arguing a call. There's no official word on whether the 70-year-old's latest ouster is the fastest removal in history, but it should rank among the quickest to occur since 2007, according to Fadeaway World.

Congratulations to Popovich, a five-time NBA Finals winner and three-time NBA Coach of the Year, for completing yet another remarkable feat in what's assuredly a Hall of Fame career. Perhaps Wednesday's ejection is further proof of why he's one of the greats.