Warriors forward Kevin Durant was ejected during the team's matchup against the Nuggets on Tuesday after receiving two technical fouls.

After attempting a three-point shot with 8:21 left in the third quarter, Durant approached the official, unhappy with a non-call on what he believed was contact that should have resulted in three free-throw attempts.

Durant didn't back down, and after the verbal altercation, the official assessed him two technical fouls and ejected him from the game.

KD wasn't happy about the non-call and got ejected pic.twitter.com/YKynWzO0SO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2019

Durant now has 15 technical fouls on the season, one shy of an automatic one-game suspension.

The incident takes place hours after Durant, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were fined on Tuesday for publicly criticizing officials during Friday's 131–130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves. Curry and the rest of the team was seen laughing at a referee for missing a potential four-point play.

Durant finished the game against Denver with 21 points, three rebounds and six assists.

The Warriors sit atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 52–24.