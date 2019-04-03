Footage of the "Malice at the Palace" will be shown in its entirety for the first time in Showtime's upcoming Ron Artest documentary, according to the Associated Press' Brian Mahoney.

Showtime will debute "Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story" on May 31, per Mahoney. The film will feature both video of the 2004 brawl between the Pacers and Pistons, as well as "various interviews" from the parties involved.

Artest was suspended for the remainder of the 2004-05 season after running into the stands on Nov. 19, 2004. The incident began late in the fourth quarter as Artest and Detroit center Ben Wallace began shoving one another under the basket. Artest then laid at the scorers table as words were exchange, charging into the crowd after being hit with a cup of beer from the stands.

Six Pacers and four Pistons were suspended following the brawl. Artest's teammate Stephen Jackson was suspended for 30 games, while Jermaine O'Neal served a 15-game suspension.

Artest was traded to Sacramento in January 2006. He won the 2010 Finals with the Lakers before retiring in 2017.