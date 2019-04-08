Charles Barkley was booed off the stage during a Katy Perry concert at the Capital One JamFest in Minneapolis after talking trash about the Timberwolves. Barkley is in Minnesota for the 2019 NCAA tournament championship.

The former NBA star told the crowd how much he loved Minneapolis before taking a dig at the city's team, saying, "I want to thank Minneapolis, Minnesota. You guys have a great, great city. I want to thank y'all for a great weekend. I haven't been here for a long time because the Timberwolves suck!"

The crowd quickly turned on Barkley and booed him off the stage. Chuck has made several headlines this week after his Auburn Tigers were knocked out of the 2019 NCAA tournament by Virginia on Saturday night. The former Auburn basketball star was visibly upset after the loss, but if Sunday's concert appearance is any indication, he seems to have bounced back.

The Timberwolves sit at 36–44 on the season after Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City.