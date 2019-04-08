Lakers' Lonzo Ball Chooses New Representation With CAA

Lonzo Ball recently parted ways with Harrison Gaines as his agent.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 08, 2019

Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has chosen to work with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as his main representation after parting ways with former agent Harrison Gaines last week, reports ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"After thinking about this decision over the last few weeks, I concluded that CAA made the most sense for my career both on and off the court," Ball told ESPN in a statement Monday. "With CAA now in place to manage my basketball career, I can focus my attention and energy on training for the upcoming season."

Ball told ESPN that he talked with several different agencies after he severed ties with Gaines. Ball is also suing Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for damages of at least $2 million. Ball said the decision to part ways with Gaines was unrelated to the situation with Foster.

It remains unclear how Ball's brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, along with Big Baller Brand will move forward, according to Shelburne.

Gaines had been Ball's agent since he declared for the NBA draft in April 2017. 

