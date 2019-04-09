Dirk Nowitzki Announces He Will Retire After 2018-19 Season

Nowitzki made the announcement after the Mavericks' win over the Suns on Tuesday night.

By Jenna West
April 09, 2019

Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki announced on Tuesday night that he plans to retire after the 2018-19 season.

Nowitzki made the announcement following the 120–109 win over the Suns in Dallas

"As you guys might expect, this is my last home game," he told fans.

The ninth pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Nowitzki spent 21 seasons with the Mavericks, leading the team to 15 playoff appearances and its first and only championship win in 2011. Earlier this season, Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer explored how Nowitzki prepared for games as a 40-year-old.

Nowitzki is a 14-time All-Star and a 12-time All-NBA team member. He was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2007 and the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in 2011.

The Mavericks will play their final game of the 2018-19 season against the Spurs on Wednesday night in San Antonio.

