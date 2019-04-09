The Dallas Mavericks paid tribute to Dirk Nowitzki in several different ways during the team's final regular-season home game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

As Nowitzki arrived to the stadium for what will likely be his last time as a Maverick, hundreds of team and arena employees lined up to greet him ahead of the game. Players usually drive through the tunnel, but Nowitzki took the time to step out of his car and walk it, giving many high fives and smiling for photos with the crowd.

there were literally hundreds of mavs and arena employees lined up to welcome Dirk to tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/oyr9J9tbO7 — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) April 9, 2019

Every seat at American Airlines Center was also decorated with a Dirk head and a commemorative shirt and ticket before tip off.

The arena has been set! Every seat in the arena has a #Dirk head, 41.21.1. shirt & commemorative ticket! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/qmT1vuYoCi — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 9, 2019

Nowitzki was then embraced by loud cheers during pregame warmups and his final introduction in front of a home crowd before the team played a tribute video titled "Uncle Dirk" in Nowitzki's honor.

🎥: @swish41 has not only made an impact on the court, but also in the community. Watch how Uncle Dirk has touched so many lives during the holidays over the last two decades. pic.twitter.com/yXeRIDOjgs — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 10, 2019

While the future Hall of Famer has yet to officially announced his retirement, Tuesday's game is widely believed to be his last. The ninth pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Nowitzki spent 21 seasons with the Mavericks, leading the team to 15 playoff appearances and its first and only championship win in 2011.

Nowitzki is a 14-time All-Star and a 12-time All-NBA team member. He was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2007 and the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in 2011.