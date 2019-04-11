Watch: Derrick Rose Fights Back Tears Learning About 2016 Trade Sending Him From Bulls to Knicks

The moment Derrick Rose learns he's being traded from his hometown team will break your heart.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 11, 2019

Derrick Rose's career took a major turn in the summer of 2016 when he was traded away from his hometown Chicago Bulls.

The 2008 No. 1 pick had played his entire professional career with the team he grew up rooting for and even won an MVP there for his work in the 2010-11 season. But, after a series of injuries, the Bulls decided it was time to move on from Rose and send him to the Knicks.

On Thursday, Stadium premiered Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story, and in the documentary, they captured the moment he learned about his deal to New York.

In that season with the Knicks, Rose played 64 games and averaged 18 points on 47.1% shooting.

Since that season, Rose has spent time with the Cavaliers and Timberwolves. He averaged 18 points on 48.2% shooting this season in Minnesota but only appeared in 51 games due to injury.

