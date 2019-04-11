Derrick Rose's career took a major turn in the summer of 2016 when he was traded away from his hometown Chicago Bulls.

The 2008 No. 1 pick had played his entire professional career with the team he grew up rooting for and even won an MVP there for his work in the 2010-11 season. But, after a series of injuries, the Bulls decided it was time to move on from Rose and send him to the Knicks.

On Thursday, Stadium premiered Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story, and in the documentary, they captured the moment he learned about his deal to New York.

This is the moment Derrick Rose found out he was traded from the Bulls to the Knicks 😢



In that season with the Knicks, Rose played 64 games and averaged 18 points on 47.1% shooting.

Since that season, Rose has spent time with the Cavaliers and Timberwolves. He averaged 18 points on 48.2% shooting this season in Minnesota but only appeared in 51 games due to injury.