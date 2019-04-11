The NBA playoffs are finally here. For the first time in four seasons, fans are guaranteed a new matchup in the NBA Finals, inspiring more reason for observers to watch.

Still, the Warriors, who enter as two-time defending champions, are considered favorites to repeat once again. But the rest of the field is still expected to be competitive both in the Eastern and Western Conference matchups.

Below is a list of opening odds for each opening-round matchup via Wesgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks (-10000) vs. No. 8 Pistons (+2000)

No. 2 Raptors (-1400) vs. No. 7 Magic (+800)

No. 3 76ers (-800) vs. No. 6 Nets (+550)

No. 4 Celtics (-700) vs. No. 5 Pacers (+500)

Western Conference

No. 1 Warriors (-50000) vs. No. 8 Clippers (+10000)

No. 2 Nuggets (-200) vs. No. 7 Spurs (+170)

No. 3 Blazers (+130) vs. No. 6 Thunder (-150)

No. 4 Rockets (-400) vs. No. 5 Jazz (+300)