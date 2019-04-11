This basketball-shooting robot has the best accuracy we've ever seen.
Step aside, Steph Curry. Basketball has itself a new king of half-court shots.
During a Japanese B-League basketball game on Thursday, a robot drained a jumper from the logo, showing off sharpshooting skills hard for any live human to replicate.
「狙ったシュートは100%外さない」— B.LEAGUE（Bリーグ） (@B_LEAGUE) April 11, 2019
A東京のGAMEでお披露目されたAIバスケットボールロボット"CUE3"🤖🏀
超ロングシュートもCUE3にかかれば楽勝です🤷♂️@ALVARK_TOKYO #Bリーグ pic.twitter.com/eW9tpQ54EF
The robot, a 6'10" invention by Toyota, reportedly uses sensors on its torso to judge the distance and angle of the basket before using its motorized arms and knees to drill shots.
Last year, Toyota's original Cue robot won a shooting contest against two players on the B-League's Alvark Tokyo.
The robot can't run, jump or dribble, though, which means it's no real competition on the court. The future of humans in the NBA seems safe. For now.