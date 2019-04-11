Step aside, Steph Curry. Basketball has itself a new king of half-court shots.

During a Japanese B-League basketball game on Thursday, a robot drained a jumper from the logo, showing off sharpshooting skills hard for any live human to replicate.

The robot, a 6'10" invention by Toyota, reportedly uses sensors on its torso to judge the distance and angle of the basket before using its motorized arms and knees to drill shots.

Last year, Toyota's original Cue robot won a shooting contest against two players on the B-League's Alvark Tokyo.

The robot can't run, jump or dribble, though, which means it's no real competition on the court. The future of humans in the NBA seems safe. For now.