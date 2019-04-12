Joel Embiid said he has "no idea" whether he'll play in the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, he told media Friday.

Embiid said he's recently been experiencing increasing pain in his left knee. He started feeling the pain when he returned from the All-Star break.

He was a partial participant in practice Friday, according to the Sixers' injury report. The team will determine his availability for Saturday after practice Friday, by the league's 5 p.m. reporting deadline.

Embiid has missed 14 games since the All-Star break, including five of the team's final seven games. This season, Embiid is averaging 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.