Authorities in Phoenix say that former NBA guard Mike Bibby will likely not face criminal charges after being accused of sexual abuse.

Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Vince Lewis told the Arizona Republic that the police department won't recommend criminal charges against Bibby and confirmed that his case is closed.

After the allegations, Bibby was removed from his position as the head coach at Shadow Mountain High School where he had been head coach for the past six years, leading his team to five state titles.

A Shadow Mountain teacher obtained a restraining order against Bibby in February, after claiming Bibby, "grabbed her by the waist and pulled her into his car on school grounds, rubbing his genitals against her and groping her."

Bibby played for five teams in 14 NBA seasons from 1998-2012, most notably with the Sacramento Kings. He also won a national championship with Arizona in 1997.