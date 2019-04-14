Best Sunday Sports Viewing Guide: How to Watch the NBA, NHL, MLB and the Masters

Find out how to watch NBA or NHL playoff games, regular-season MLB games or the final round of the Masters on Sunday.

By Jenna West
April 14, 2019

This Sunday will be a treat for sports fans, with a full slate of games playing across four sports.

Fans can take in playoff games in the NBA or NHL, watch regular-season MLB games, or wait for a champion to be crowned in the hallowed final round of the Masters.

Whether you're interested in only one or all of those options, we've got you covered with a complete schedule of the day's events.

The Masters:

Event: Fourth round

TV Channel: CBS

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream.

NBA Playoffs:

Pacers vs. Celtics

Event: Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Thunder vs. Blazers

Event: Western Conference First Round, Game 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Pistons vs. Bucks

Event: Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Jazz vs. Rockets: 

Event: Western Conference First Round, Game 1

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

NHL Playoffs:

New York vs. Pittsburgh: 

Event: East First Round, Game 3

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: NBC

Tampa Bay vs. Columbus:

Event: East First Round, Game 3

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Winnipeg vs. St. Louis:

Event: West First Round, Game 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

San Jose vs. Vegas:

Event: West First Round, Game 3

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

MLB:

*All games are available to be streamed on MLB.TV unless otherwise noted.

Baltimore vs. Boston:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Chicago vs. New York Yankees:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto:

Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

Philadelphia vs. Miami:

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh vs. Washington:

Time: 1:35 p.m.

Live Stream: ESPN+

Detroit vs. Minnesota:

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Cleveland vs. Kansas City:

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs:

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Oakland vs. Texas:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

St. Louis vs. Cincinnati:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Colorado vs. San Francisco:

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Milwaukee vs. Los Angeles Dodgers:

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

San Diego vs. Arizona:

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Houston vs. Seattle:

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

New York Mets vs. Atlanta:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

