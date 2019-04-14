Find out how to watch NBA or NHL playoff games, regular-season MLB games or the final round of the Masters on Sunday.
This Sunday will be a treat for sports fans, with a full slate of games playing across four sports.
Fans can take in playoff games in the NBA or NHL, watch regular-season MLB games, or wait for a champion to be crowned in the hallowed final round of the Masters.
Whether you're interested in only one or all of those options, we've got you covered with a complete schedule of the day's events.
The Masters:
Event: Fourth round
TV Channel: CBS
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with the Masters official live stream.
NBA Playoffs:
Pacers vs. Celtics
Event: Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TNT
Thunder vs. Blazers
Event: Western Conference First Round, Game 1
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Pistons vs. Bucks
Event: Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TNT
Jazz vs. Rockets:
Event: Western Conference First Round, Game 1
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TNT
NHL Playoffs:
New York vs. Pittsburgh:
Event: East First Round, Game 3
Time: Noon ET
TV Channel: NBC
Tampa Bay vs. Columbus:
Event: East First Round, Game 3
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Network
Winnipeg vs. St. Louis:
Event: West First Round, Game 3
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CNBC
San Jose vs. Vegas:
Event: West First Round, Game 3
Time: 10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Network
MLB:
*All games are available to be streamed on MLB.TV unless otherwise noted.
Baltimore vs. Boston:
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
Chicago vs. New York Yankees:
Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto:
Time: 1:07 p.m. ET
Philadelphia vs. Miami:
Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh vs. Washington:
Time: 1:35 p.m.
Live Stream: ESPN+
Detroit vs. Minnesota:
Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
Cleveland vs. Kansas City:
Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs:
Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
Oakland vs. Texas:
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
St. Louis vs. Cincinnati:
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Colorado vs. San Francisco:
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Milwaukee vs. Los Angeles Dodgers:
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
San Diego vs. Arizona:
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
Houston vs. Seattle:
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
New York Mets vs. Atlanta:
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN