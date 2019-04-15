Pistons star forward Blake Griffin is reportedly likely to miss Detroit's entire first-round playoff series against the Bucks due to a left knee injury, according to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill.

Griffin did not play in Detroit's series-opening defeat to Milwaukee on Sunday due to the injury, which the All-Star has dealt with since the final weeks of the regular season. Per Goodwill, there is a "slim chance" Griffin appears this weekend for the Pistons, who will reportedly list him as day to day for the rest of the series.

Griffin originally missed three games with a sprained knee prior to returning on April 5. However, his knee flared up again, affecting his availability through the end of the regular season.

According to Goodwill, Griffin does not have structural damage in his knee and it remains unclear if he will require any type of minor procedure during the offseaosn.

Griffin, 30, averaged a team-high 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season.