Report: DeMarcus Cousins Expected To Miss Rest Of Playoffs With Quad Injury

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins to reportedly miss rest of the postseason with a quad injury suffered in Game 2 vs. Clippers

By Scooby Axson
April 16, 2019

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is expected to miss the rest of the postseason after injuring his left quadriceps in the team's first round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, reports Yahoo! Sports.

During the first quarter of Game 2, Cousins suffered the non-contact injury while trying to chase down a loose ball.

Cousins only played four minutes and scored two points before he was injured.

The defending champions ended up blowing a 31-point second half lead to Los Angeles and lost 135–131, the biggest blown lead in NBA playoff history.

The 28-year-old Cousins signed with the Warriors in July after spending the first six plus seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings before being dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans at the trade deadline in February 2017.

Cousins, who will be a free agent at season's end, played 65 games with the Pelicans before tearing his Achilles tendon in January 2018.

With the series tied at one game apiece, Game 3 is set for Thursday night in Los Angeles.

