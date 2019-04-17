Warriors star forward Kevin Durant spoke candidly with reporters about his role in Golden State's offense and his individual matchup with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley on Wednesday.

Beverley, listed 6'1" and 185 pounds, is widely regarded as one of the peskiest defenders in the NBA. He's been deployed as Durant's primary defender, despite the Warriors All-Star having a significant size advantage at 6'9" and 240 pounds. Beverley's annoyance has played a factor in the series thus far, as he and Durant were entangled during Game 1—both earning ejections—and in Game 2, when Durant fouled out as Los Angeles managed to pull off a stunning 31-point comeback to even the series at one game apiece.

Durant, who was limited to eight field-goal attempts prior to his Game 2 tossing, explained that he prefers to not stray from the Warriors' offensive gameplan. He also discussed how he should be allowed to exhibit the same physicality with Beverley that the Clippers point guard does when the two are facing one another.

"When he run up on me like a pitbull, grab me, hold me, I don't mind it," Durant said. "That's how he make his money. That's how he feed his family. But if I throw something back, then let us play."

Entering Thursday's Game 3 matchup, Durant has averaged 27.0 points and 6.8 assists per game against the Clippers this season.

The best-of-seven series is tied, 1–1. Tip for Game 3 is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.