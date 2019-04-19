Joel Embiid Appears on Star-Studded New Lil Dicky Track

Now Joel Embiid can say he was on a song with Justin Bieber. 

By Dan Gartland
April 19, 2019

It’s only one line but now Joel Embiid can say he was on a song with Justin Bieber. 

The Sixers star appears as one of nearly 30 guest stars on the new song “Earth” by rapper Lil Dicky. The song attempts to raise awareness for the climate change crisis and brings out a star-studded cast—including Bieber, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dog, Ed Sheeran and John Legend—to do so. 

Embiid is listed in the song’s credits, but it’s easy to miss his appearance if you’re not paying close attention. The Cameroonian big man’s line just a short “We love you, Africa” and it’s tough to recognize his voice through the heavy layers of auto-tune. 

Embiid’s cameo comes at the 3:57 mark, but here it is isolated. 

Lil Dicky grew up in the Philadelphia area and is a huge Sixers fan, frequently seen courtside at games or starring in hype videos with Will Smith.

As for the song, all proceeds from streams and purchases will go toward the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which is dedicated to environmental causes. 

