Report: Tyronn Lue Meeting With Lakers About Head Coaching Vacancy

Lue has been long considered a front-runner to replace Luke Walton.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 19, 2019

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is meeting with the Lakers on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

According to Wojnarowski, Lue will meet Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in Southern California to discuss the team's head coaching vacancy.

Los Angeles's head coaching job was left open after the team fired Luke Walton last week. Walton led the Lakers to a 37–45 record this season and missed the playoffs for the sixth-straight season.

Lue reached the NBA Finals three times while coaching LeBrn James and the Cavaliers, including an NBA championship in 2016. Lue was fired shortly after the start of the 2018-19 season. He finished his tenure in Cleveland with a 128–83 record.

Pelinka will also likely meet with Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams for a second time, Wojnarowski reported. Pelinka met with Williams on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The Sixers are leading the Brooklyn Nets 2–1 in the Eastern Conference playoff first-round series.

