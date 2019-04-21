The Jazz are on the brink of elimination after dropping Game 3 of their first-round series to the Rockets Saturday night at home.

Utah had a shot to tie the game late when Donovan Mitchell had an open three-point attempt with fewer than 10 seconds remaining in the game, but Mitchell missed and Houston went on to win 104-101.

Donovan Mitchell misses wide open 3....RIP JAZZ pic.twitter.com/d4Ll51Tmiq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 21, 2019

Following the game, Mitchell's teammate Kyle Korver decided to share some thoughts on what Mitchell has done through just two years in his career and what that missed game-tying attempt will mean on the long-run of Mitchell's career.

📹: After the media interviewed Kyle Korver in the locker room, he asked if he could say one more thing. He finished with some very encouraging words for Donovan Mitchell. #TeamisEverything #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/wjDSH0vYj0 — Jake Edmonds (@JakeKUTV) April 21, 2019

The Jazz host Game 4 of the series Monday as they look to avoid getting swept.