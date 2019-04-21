Watch: Kyle Korver Reflects on Donovan Mitchell's Game 3 Performance, Career Outlook

Kyle Korver had some insightful words to share about his second-year teammate.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 21, 2019

The Jazz are on the brink of elimination after dropping Game 3 of their first-round series to the Rockets Saturday night at home.

Utah had a shot to tie the game late when Donovan Mitchell had an open three-point attempt with fewer than 10 seconds remaining in the game, but Mitchell missed and Houston went on to win 104-101.

Following the game, Mitchell's teammate Kyle Korver decided to share some thoughts on what Mitchell has done through just two years in his career and what that missed game-tying attempt will mean on the long-run of Mitchell's career.

The Jazz host Game 4 of the series Monday as they look to avoid getting swept.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message