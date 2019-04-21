If the Pacers are bowing out of the playoffs on Sunday, at least they're going down punching, specifically Myles Turner.

In the second quarter of Indiana's must-win Game 4 contest, Turner rose up for a ferocious dunk over Celtics forward Gordon Hayward.

The Easter Bunny WISHES he had hops like Myles Turner 😤



Turner went on to score eight points, collect four boards and block two shots in the first half, helping the Pacers take a 49–47 lead going into the break.