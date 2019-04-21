Myles Turner delivered a dunk of the year candidate during Sunday's playoff matchup.
If the Pacers are bowing out of the playoffs on Sunday, at least they're going down punching, specifically Myles Turner.
In the second quarter of Indiana's must-win Game 4 contest, Turner rose up for a ferocious dunk over Celtics forward Gordon Hayward.
The Easter Bunny WISHES he had hops like Myles Turner 😤— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2019
(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/U6Rye7nU00
Turner went on to score eight points, collect four boards and block two shots in the first half, helping the Pacers take a 49–47 lead going into the break.