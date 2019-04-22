Giannis Antetokounmpo never fails to disappoint with his dunks, and his latest in Game 4 of the Bucks' first-round NBA playoff matchup against the Pistons was no different.

The Greek Freak's switch-hand finish resulted in some serious hang time that drew Michael Jordan comparisons. Antetokounmpo completed the feat after going up with his right hand.

The score had Detroit fans and even the Pistons' Andre Drummond shook and wondering just how he did that.

Antetokounmpo finished the first half with 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Bucks lead the series 3–0.