Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo Goes Full Michael Jordan in Latest Amazing Feat

Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to standout in the Bucks' first round series against the Pistons. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 22, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo never fails to disappoint with his dunks, and his latest in Game 4 of the Bucks' first-round NBA playoff matchup against the Pistons was no different. 

The Greek Freak's switch-hand finish resulted in some serious hang time that drew Michael Jordan comparisons. Antetokounmpo completed the feat after going up with his right hand. 

The score had Detroit fans and even the Pistons' Andre Drummond shook and wondering just how he did that. 

Antetokounmpo finished the first half with 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Bucks lead the series 3–0.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message