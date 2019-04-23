Report: Suns Fire Head Coach Igor Kokoskov After One Season in Phoenix, Eye Monty Williams

Kokoskov worked as an assistant with four NBA teams from 2008-18. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 23, 2019

The Suns fired head coach Igor Kokoskov on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Kokoskov went 19–63 in his first season with Phoenix in 2018-19. 

Kokoskov was hired by Phoenix in May 2018 as the first European-born coach in NBA history. He worked as an assistant in the NBA since 2000, most recently working with the Jazz from 2015-18. Kokoskov was the Suns' lead assistant coach from 2008-13. 

Phoenix will reportedly target 76ers assistant Monty Williams, according to Wojnarowski. The Lakers have already interviewed Williams along with former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue. 

The Suns have not made the playoffs since 2010. They have not finished the season with a winning record since 2013-14. Phoenix has a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick in June's draft, tied with the Knicks and Cavaliers.

Phoenix has now cycled through five coaches in the last four seasons. Mike D'Anoni is the last Suns coach to stay with Phoenix for five years, with his tenure spanning 2003-08. 

