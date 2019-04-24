Damian Lillard helped the Portland Trail Blazers clinch a spot in the Western Conference semifinals in thrilling fashion Tuesday night.

With the game tied at 115 against the Thunder, Lillard drilled a step-back 37-foot shot from behind the arc to eliminate Oklahoma City from title contention with a 118–115 last-second win.

I've never seen anything like it. QUADCAM: pic.twitter.com/n0Luq00tRs — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 24, 2019

Lillard finished the game 50 points, a Blazers single-game playoff record. The clutch final-second performance came after Lillard scored a franchise playoff record 34 points on 12-of-18 shooting in the first half. He fell just short of tying Eric Floyd's all-time first-half record of 39 points set in 1987. Michael Jordan holds the postseason record for points in a single game with 63, set in 1986.

"After Game 3, Dennis Schroder was out there pointing to his wrist, they were out there doing all these celebrations ... After one win, that was what they decided to do," Lillard said. "We were like, OK, we want to win four games, and then there won't be nothing to talk about."

In what turned out to be a fiery series against the Thunder, Lillard celebrated his team advancing with a final wave to Oklahoma City's bench.

Portland will play either the Denver Nuggets or San Antonio Spurs in the next round.