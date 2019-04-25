Now is the time to overanalyze everything about the Warriors to look smart in case they somehow don't win the title, so let's talk about something that happened at practice.

While coach Stever Kerr was talking with the media Thursday, a day after Golden State's 129-121 home loss to the Clippers in Game 5 of their first-round series, Draymond Green was trying to put some work in on his shooting.

However, the Nipsey Hussle record playing on the sound system was a little too loud for Kerr as he tried to converse with reporters.

What happened from there is something people will love to think way too deep about considering we already have heard a little about Kerr and Green's relationship. But, it's still a funny exchange nonetheless.

Awkward moment at practice today. Steve Kerr wants the music down so media/reporters can hear questions/answers. Appears Draymond Green, who’s going through intense shooting routine behind scrum, wants it up. It stays up. pic.twitter.com/JcFp10X05o — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 25, 2019

"Draymond wants the music up," a Warriors staffer can be heard saying after Kerr asks why the volume went back up.

So, take from that what you want as the Warriors do their best to avoid blowing another 3-1 lead when they head to Los Angeles for Game 6 Friday.