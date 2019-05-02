Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell was cited for marijuana possession at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Thursday, according to USA Today's A.J. Perez.

Russell was flying from LaGuardia to Louisville International Airport, but "was questioned by police after a routine search flagged what at first glance appeared to be a can of Arizona Iced Tea in a checked bag," per Perez. Authorities searched the tea can and found the marijuana that led to Russell's citation, which is a violation under New York law and carries a fine of $100 or less.

The NBA's marijuana policy mandates a player enter the league's marijuana program if they receive a citation. However, no suspension will be triggered until a player's third citation or positive drug test.

Russell averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game in 2018-19 en route to his first career All-Star appearance. He led the Nets to their first postseason appearance before losing to the Sixers in round one of the Eastern Conference playoffs.