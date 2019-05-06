Kyrie Irving struggled from the field in the Celtics' 113-101 defeat in Game 4 against the Bucks on Monday, making just 7-of-22 attempts as Milwaukee took a 3–1 series lead. But Irving didn't seem concerned with his shot selection postgame.

"I’m trying to do it all. For me, 22 shots, I should have shot 30," Irving told reporters.

Irving has struggled mightily against the Bucks. He's shooting just 36.9% from the field in the series, down from his 48.7% mark in the regular season. Irving has made just 6 of 25 threes against Milwaukee.

The Bucks will look to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night in Game 5. Tip-off from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is slated for 8 p.m. ET.