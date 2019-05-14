A Look Back at the Knicks' History in the NBA Draft Lottery

The Knicks haven't moved up in the lottery since 1985, the year they took Patrick Ewing No. 1 overall. 

By Caleb Friedman
May 14, 2019

The NBA draft lottery has come to represent disappointment and agony for New York Knicks fans, and for good reason. 

The Knicks, which have been in the lottery in each of the past five seasons, haven't moved up in the lottery since 1985, which was the year of the first-ever draft lottery. Each year, the Knicks' lottery pick has either been equal to or below their pre-lottery draft position. This year, the Knicks have tied for the best odds to land the No. 1 pick after finishing with the worst record in the league (the Knicks, the Cavaliers and the Suns each have a 14% chance to win the top pick in the draft). 

The Knicks have also lost out on talented players by trading their picks — selections once owned by the Knicks ultimately became Scottie Pippen, LaMarcus Aldridge, Joakim Noah, Gordon Hayward and Jamal Murray.  

Here's how past lotteries have gone for the Knicks:

New York Knicks Lottery History
Year Pre-Lottery Position Pick Player Taken
2018 9 9 Kevin Knox
2017 7 8 Frank Ntilikina
2016 7 7 Jamal Murray*
2015 2 4 Kristaps Porzingis
2014 12 12 Dario Saric*
2010 9 9 Gordon Hayward*
2009 8 8 Jordan Hill
2008 5 6 Danilo Gallinari
2007 9 9 Joakim Noah*
2006 2 2 LaMarcus Aldridge*
2005 8 8 Channing Frye
2003 9 9 Mike Sweetney
2002 7 7 Maybyner Nene
1987 2 5 Scottie Pippen*
1986 1 5 Kenny Walker
1985 3 1 Patrick Ewing

*Pick was traded to another team

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message