The NBA draft lottery has come to represent disappointment and agony for New York Knicks fans, and for good reason.

The Knicks, which have been in the lottery in each of the past five seasons, haven't moved up in the lottery since 1985, which was the year of the first-ever draft lottery. Each year, the Knicks' lottery pick has either been equal to or below their pre-lottery draft position. This year, the Knicks have tied for the best odds to land the No. 1 pick after finishing with the worst record in the league (the Knicks, the Cavaliers and the Suns each have a 14% chance to win the top pick in the draft).

The Knicks have also lost out on talented players by trading their picks — selections once owned by the Knicks ultimately became Scottie Pippen, LaMarcus Aldridge, Joakim Noah, Gordon Hayward and Jamal Murray.

Here's how past lotteries have gone for the Knicks:

New York Knicks Lottery History Year Pre-Lottery Position Pick Player Taken 2018 9 9 Kevin Knox 2017 7 8 Frank Ntilikina 2016 7 7 Jamal Murray* 2015 2 4 Kristaps Porzingis 2014 12 12 Dario Saric* 2010 9 9 Gordon Hayward* 2009 8 8 Jordan Hill 2008 5 6 Danilo Gallinari 2007 9 9 Joakim Noah* 2006 2 2 LaMarcus Aldridge* 2005 8 8 Channing Frye 2003 9 9 Mike Sweetney 2002 7 7 Maybyner Nene 1987 2 5 Scottie Pippen* 1986 1 5 Kenny Walker 1985 3 1 Patrick Ewing

*Pick was traded to another team