Giannis Antetokounmpo is the lone MVP finalist left in the playoffs, facing off against the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals.
The NBA announced its list of finalists for six of the league's awards on Friday. The winners will be unveiled during the 2019 NBA Awards on June 24.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Paul George made the cut as the league's three finalists for MVP. Harden led the league in scoring with 36.1 points per game, while Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to the league's best overall record. George averaged a career-high 28.0 points to go along with 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
Check out the full list of NBA Awards finalists below:
Most Valuable Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Rookie of the Year
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Sixth Man Award
Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Lou Williams, LA Clippers
Defensive Player of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Most Improved Player
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Coach of the Year
Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets
Doc Rivers, LA Clippers