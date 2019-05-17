Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Paul George Nominated as MVP Finalists

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the lone MVP finalist left in the playoffs, facing off against the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals.

By Michael Shapiro
May 17, 2019

The NBA announced its list of finalists for six of the league's awards on Friday. The winners will be unveiled during the 2019 NBA Awards on June 24. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Paul George made the cut as the league's three finalists for MVP. Harden led the league in scoring with 36.1 points per game, while Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to the league's best overall record. George averaged a career-high 28.0 points to go along with 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. 

Check out the full list of NBA Awards finalists below: 

Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Rookie of the Year

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Sixth Man Award

Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Defensive Player of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Most Improved Player

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Coach of the Year

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets

Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

