Bucks vs. Raptors Game 4 Live Stream: How to Watch Eastern Conference Finals Online, TV

Milwaukee leads the series 2-1 entering Game 4 in Toronto. 

By Caleb Friedman
May 21, 2019

The Eastern Conference finals continue as the Bucks and Raptors meet in Game 4 on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. 

The Raptors, trailing the series 2-0 entering Game 3, fought their back into the series with a 118-112 win in a thrilling double-overtime battle in Toronto. Kawhi Leonard, who played 52 minutes Friday, scored a game-high 36 points to help the Raptors outlast a Bucks team that got a combined 44 points from Malcolm Brogdon and George Hill off the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, meanwhile, combined for 21 points on 8-of-32 shooting in the loss. 

Game 4 will be played Tuesday, May 21. 

Here's how to watch:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live stream: You can stream the game online with FuboTV. Sign up today for your seven-day free trial.

