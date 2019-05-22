Fred VanVleet Credits Son's Birth for Game 4 Performance

VanVleet snapped out of a funk to score 13 points and dish six assists in Toronto's Game 4 win.

By Kaelen Jones
May 22, 2019

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet credited the birth of his son, Fred Jr., for his performance during Toronto's 120–102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday.

VanVleet's son was born Monday night. In Tuesday's win, VanVleet snapped out of a postseason funk to score 13 points (5-for-6 shooting) and dish six assists Tuesday. He even went a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range.

VanVleet had been struggling entering the matchup. In 15 postseason games, he had averaged just 4.0 points and 2.7 assists, while shooting an abysmal 25.6% from the field and 19.5% from three-point range.

The Eastern Conference semis is now tied 2–2. The series returns to Milwaukee for Game 5, which is scheduled to be played Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

 

 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message