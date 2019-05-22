Raptors guard Fred VanVleet credited the birth of his son, Fred Jr., for his performance during Toronto's 120–102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday.

VanVleet's son was born Monday night. In Tuesday's win, VanVleet snapped out of a postseason funk to score 13 points (5-for-6 shooting) and dish six assists Tuesday. He even went a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range.

VanVleet had been struggling entering the matchup. In 15 postseason games, he had averaged just 4.0 points and 2.7 assists, while shooting an abysmal 25.6% from the field and 19.5% from three-point range.

The Eastern Conference semis is now tied 2–2. The series returns to Milwaukee for Game 5, which is scheduled to be played Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.