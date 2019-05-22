A senior executive for Octagon, the agency that represents Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, had some harsh words for Drake following Milwaukee's Game 4 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Georgios Dimitropoulos took to Twitter on Wednesday and called out Drake's antics by ripping the rapper for heckling Antetokounmpo during the Bucks' 120–102 defeat.

"Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer," Dimitropoulos wrote. "Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before..."

Drake, an avid Raptors fan, regularly trolled Antetokounmpo throughout the game and laughing when he missed free throws. The rapper was also seen roaming the court and touching Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Drake stays clowning Giannis at the free throw line 💀 pic.twitter.com/W4iiGg7nMi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2019

If I did what Drake just did at a Raptors game I would be tackled by no fewer than 14 people ...



Nick Nurse didn’t even notice. Time to just him as assistant coach/hype man and be done with it. pic.twitter.com/zDcTpOHzUu — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 22, 2019

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 25 points but shot just 6-of-10 from the free throw line.

The Bucks and Raptors will face off in Game 5 in Milwaukee on Thursday night. The series will be back in Toronto for Game 6 on Saturday.