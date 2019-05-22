Giannis Antetokounmpo's Representative Rips Drake for Trash Talking Bucks Star

Georgios Dimitropoulos had some words for Drake's conduct during Game 4 between the Bucks and Raptors.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 22, 2019

A senior executive for Octagon, the agency that represents Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, had some harsh words for Drake following Milwaukee's Game 4 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Georgios Dimitropoulos took to Twitter on Wednesday and called out Drake's antics by ripping the rapper for heckling Antetokounmpo during the Bucks' 120–102 defeat.

"Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer," Dimitropoulos wrote. "Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before..."

Drake, an avid Raptors fan, regularly trolled Antetokounmpo throughout the game and laughing when he missed free throws. The rapper was also seen roaming the court and touching Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 25 points but shot just 6-of-10 from the free throw line.

The Bucks and Raptors will face off in Game 5 in Milwaukee on Thursday night. The series will be back in Toronto for Game 6 on Saturday.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message