The feud between Kevin Durant and Fox Sports personality Chris Broussard is heating up.

Durant called out Broussard on Wednesday morning for saying he has the Warriors star's phone number during an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Broussard said he and Durant have a love-hate relationship but text privately. However, he later clarified his comments by tweeting that they communicate via social media after Durant got upset.

"IG DM, Twitter DM, text – it's all the same nowadays, dude. Don't act like I'm lying," Broussard wrote.

Cap. Cap. Cap cap cap....u don’t have my number mannnnn https://t.co/uJhQjR74Zr — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 22, 2019

IG DM, Twitter DM, text - it’s all the same thing nowadays, dude. Don’t act like I’m lying. https://t.co/qynAittN8V — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) May 22, 2019

Wednesday's Twitter feud is just the latest development in the ongoing drama between these two. Broussard started to churn the waters on Friday, when the Warriors led the Blazers 2–0 in the Western Conference semifinals, by asking on his radio show The Odd Couple if the Warriors winning without Durant was his "worst nightmare." Durant has been out with a calf strain since Game 5 of the conference semifinals and missed Golden State's sweep of the Blazers to advance to the NBA Finals.

"Right now, Kevin Durant's worst nightmare is coming to pass. We'll see if it continues," Broussard said. "They may lose to Portland for all we know...or they may lose to Milwaukee in the NBA Finals, or Toronto if they get there...Doubt it. I'm picking Golden State to go all the way with or without Kevin Durant. But here's why it's his worst nightmare. I'm sure that on a certain level, Kevin Durant is pulling for Golden State to win every single game. I really believe that. But he's a human being."

Broussard went on to describe how people are wondering if the Warriors need Durant to keep winning and how another Golden State title this year could possibly lessen his previous two championships if he misses the NBA Finals.

The host repeated the same sentiment on Monday by tweeting out a clip from his show with the question "If Warriors win the title without KD, does that diminish his two rings?"

Durant quickly hit him back by calling the question an "exaggeration."

If Warriors win title without KD, does that diminish his 2 rings? https://t.co/jhwklmTUcu — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) May 20, 2019

I see a little exaggeration there buddy, my worst nightmare?? U sure that this is the worst that it can get??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 20, 2019

Durant took it a step further by responding to someone else's response to the heated exchange

U right, lemme chill before my sensitivity flare up. u real one bro!!🙏🏾 https://t.co/0hwc0K3Vfh — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 20, 2019

While Durant's status for the finals remains unknown, it seems likely that he and Broussard will go at it again as the playoffs continue.