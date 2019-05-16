Warriors forward Kevin Durant is "not close" to returning to the floor for Golden State, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reports.

Durant will have his injured right calf re-evaluated before Game 2, although he will not be playing. The two-time MVP has not yet resumed any basketball-related activities, per Shelburne. Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed before Thursday night's game that Durant was being evaluated and added that the team will provide an update after.

It was reported Wednesday that Durant would not play in Game 2 against the Trail Blazers.

Durant suffered a right calf strain after making a jumper late in the third quarter during Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round series against the Rockets. He did not play in Game 6 vs. Houston, as the Warriors closed out the series. He then missed Game 1 of the Western Conference finals vs. Portland, which Golden State won 116–94 behind Stephen Curry's 36 points and seven assists.

Durant was averaging an NBA-best 34.2 points per game during the postseason before his injury.