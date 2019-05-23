Two MVP candidates, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were unanimously selected to the 2018-19 All-NBA First Team, announced Thursday.

Harden led the NBA in scoring for the second straight year, averaging 36.1 points a game to go along with 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo (27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists) helped the Bucks to the league's best record with 60 wins, Milwaukee's best season since the 1980–81 campaign.

Joining them on the first team are Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Thunder forward Paul George and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

LeBron James, who has been named an All-NBA First Team performer a record 12 times in his career, failed to make that threshold for the first time since the 2006–07 season.

The rest of the league's awards, such as MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, will be announced during the 2019 NBA Awards, televised by TNT on June 24.

Check out the full list of All-NBA teams below:

All-NBA First Team

Guard: James Harden, Rockets

Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Forward/Center: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Guard: Stephen Curry, Warriors

Forward: Paul George, Thunder

All NBA Second Team

Guard: Damian Lillard, Blazers

Forward: Kevin Durant, Warriors

Forward/Center: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Guard: Kyrie Irving, Celtics

Forward: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

All-NBA Third Team

Guard: Russell Westbrook, Thunder

Forward: LeBron James, Lakers

Forward/Center: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Guard: Kemba Walker, Hornets

Forward: Blake Griffin, Pistons