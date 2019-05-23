2019 marks the first year without LeBron James on the All-NBA first team since 2007.
Two MVP candidates, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were unanimously selected to the 2018-19 All-NBA First Team, announced Thursday.
Harden led the NBA in scoring for the second straight year, averaging 36.1 points a game to go along with 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds.
Antetokounmpo (27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists) helped the Bucks to the league's best record with 60 wins, Milwaukee's best season since the 1980–81 campaign.
Joining them on the first team are Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Thunder forward Paul George and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
LeBron James, who has been named an All-NBA First Team performer a record 12 times in his career, failed to make that threshold for the first time since the 2006–07 season.
The rest of the league's awards, such as MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, will be announced during the 2019 NBA Awards, televised by TNT on June 24.
Check out the full list of All-NBA teams below:
All-NBA First Team
Guard: James Harden, Rockets
Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
Forward/Center: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Guard: Stephen Curry, Warriors
Forward: Paul George, Thunder
All NBA Second Team
Guard: Damian Lillard, Blazers
Forward: Kevin Durant, Warriors
Forward/Center: Joel Embiid, 76ers
Guard: Kyrie Irving, Celtics
Forward: Kawhi Leonard, Raptors
All-NBA Third Team
Guard: Russell Westbrook, Thunder
Forward: LeBron James, Lakers
Forward/Center: Rudy Gobert, Jazz
Guard: Kemba Walker, Hornets
Forward: Blake Griffin, Pistons