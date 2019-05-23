Nick Nurse Says Kyle Lowry is Playing Through 'A Lot of Pain' in Eastern Conference Finals

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Lowry has been suffering from a hand injury since the series against the Sixers.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 23, 2019

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will be playing through "a lot of pain" when he takes the court for the team's Eastern Conference finals Game 5 contest against the Bucks on Thursday, coach Nick Nurse said on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Nurse told reporters on a conference call that Lowry has been battling a thumb injury to his left hand since the conference semifinals against the Sixers.

Despite trying to speed the healing process by wearing a specially designed oven mitt over the injured hand, Nurse said Lowry is still less than 100% heading into Thursday's matchup.

"Kyle's hand is not great," Nurse said. "You know, he's—it's hurt and it's sore and it causes him a lot of pain. But he seems to be able to manage it through the game and do what he can do. He's obviously scoring and playing great on top of the other things he always does, and we're really [seeing] a heck of a lot of toughness and again, the spirit that he just wants to be out there and help his team any way he can."

Lowry finished Game 4 with 25 points, scoring 12 of them in the first quarter to help the Raptors secure an early lead. Toronto went on to defeat the Bucks 120–102 at home. 

Unlike Lowry, Nurse said Kawhi Leonard has no injury concerns despite the star's occasional limp during Games 3 and 4.

"He's feeling good," Nurse said. "No concerns at this point. He's good."

Game 5 will tip off from Milwaukee at 8:30 p.m. ET.

