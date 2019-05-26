Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was hospitalized Sunday morning in the Detroit area after experiencing stroke-like symptoms, according to a statement given to The Detroit News.

The 57-year-old Gilbert is the founder of Quicken Loans.

"He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably," said a statement issued by the Quicken Loans family of companies. "Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery."

Other details were not released, and the family requested privacy.

Gilbert is scheduled to speak Wednesday at a conference in Detroit.

The Cavaliers finished the year at 19–63.