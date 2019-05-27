Kevin Durant is officially out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday.

Durant strained his calf in Game 5 of the Warriors' second-round series with the Rockets and he has not played since. As of Monday afternoon, the Warriors were unsure of whether Durant would even make the trip to Toronto for games on Thursday and Sunday.

In his absence, the defending champs closed out the Rockets in Games 5 and 6 before sweeping the Trail Blazers in the conference final. In the five games since Durant went down, Steph Curry has averaged better than 35 points per game after averaging just over 23 points per game in the 11 playoff games with Durant on the floor this postseason.

DeMarcus Cousins is questionable for Game 1 after suffering a quad injury in Game 2 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Clippers. Cousins recently participated non-starters scrimmages, but it remains to be seen if, or when, he will return to game action.

The Warriors are seeking their third-straight NBA title and their fourth in five years.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be played in Toronto on Thursday, May 30.