Former Duke guard Cam Reddish will undergo a "minor procedure" on a core muscle injury, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Reddish is expected to be fully healthy in six weeks, per Charania. He was reportedly bothered by the core injury throughout his freshman season at Duke in 2018-19.

The ex-Blue Devil is currently slated to be the No. 5 overall pick in June's NBA draft, according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's most recent mock draft. Reddish averaged 13.5 points per game at Duke last season, shooting 35.6% from the field and 33.3% from three.

Reddish is expected to be the third former Duke player selected in the draft. Naismith winner Zion Williamson is the likely No. 1 pick, while R.J. Barrett could be selected within the first three picks.