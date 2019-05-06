When Is the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery?

The NBA draft lottery will take place at 8:30 ET on Tuesday, May 14.

You can watch the draft lottery results aired live on ESPN.

The New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Phoenix Suns have the best odds of securing the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. Each team holds a 14% chance to earn the top pick. After those three, the Chicago Bulls (12.5%), the Atlanta Hawks (10.5%) and the Washington Wizards (9%) have the best remaining odds.

This year's lottery marks the first time the new lottery rules take effect; in the past, the league's worst team had a 25% chance to win the lottery, the second-worst team had a 19.9% chance to win, and the third-worst team had a 15.6% chance.

Last year, the Suns won the lottery and selected Deandre Ayton No. 1.

This year, it seems like Duke's Zion Williamson is a near-lock to go No. 1 overall, followed by Murray State's Ja Morant and Williamson's Duke teammate RJ Barrett.