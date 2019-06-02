Hornets forward Cody Zeller is certainly getting a head start on Kemba Walker's free agency recruitment, tweeting on Sunday a photo of his fundraiser to keep Walker in Charlotte.

The sixth-year forward opened a lemonade stand on Sunday, selling the drink for a quarter a cup. Zeller certainly has a long way to go to reach his goal however, needing nearly nine million quarters to match Walker's $221 million maximum salary available in free agency.

Walker is eligible to sign a five-year, $221 million deal with Charlotte this offseason after earning third-team All-NBA honors in 2018-19. He can sign a four-year, $141 million deal with any other team.

The UConn product averaged 25.6 points per game on 35.6% shooting from three last season. Walker and the Hornets finished ninth in the East in 2018-19 at 39–43.

Free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.