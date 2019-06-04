DeMar DeRozan Says He Was 'Sacrificial Lamb' for Raptors to Reach NBA Finals

DeRozan was traded to San Antonio in exchange for Kawhi Leonard in July 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 04, 2019

DeMar DeRozan hasn't appeared in a Raptors uniform since May 2018, but the leading scorer in Toronto history is still taking a piece of credit for his former team's run to the NBA Finals.

"If it wasn't for all the years and groundwork that I did before then, [Toronto's Finals run] wouldn't have been possible," DeRozan told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks on Tuesday. "I fought, I sacrificed. I pushed the limits to where I had to be the sacrificial lamb. You just have to sit back and understand, you are the reason so many things were even possible."

San Antonio's shooting guard noted he is still rooting for his former team against the Warriors, most notably his former teammate Kyle Lowry

"People gotta understand like, my best friend is Kyle," DeRozan said. "So I'm rooting for my best friend, you know, to do well, to accomplish something that we tried to do all those years."

DeRozan was traded from Toronto to San Antonio in July 2018 along with center Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick. The Raptors received Kawhi Leonard in the deal along with shooting guard Danny Green. 

Toronto is in its first Finals in franchise history, tied 1–1 with the Warriors prior to Game 3 on Wednesday night. Pascal Siakam powered the Raptors with 32 points in a Game 1 victory, but Steph Curry and the Warriors stormed back with a 104-99 win in Game 2 on Sunday. 

DeRozan averaged 21.2 points per game in 2018-19 on 48.1% shooting. San Antonio finished seventh in the West at 48-34 before losing to the Nuggets in round one of the Western Conference playoffs. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message