Report: Draymond Green Shed 25 Pounds After 'Intervention' From Warriors GM

Green said he started his diet on March 10, cutting out red wine, chips and fast food from his diet. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 04, 2019

Warriors forward Draymond Green has powered Golden State through much of its run to the NBA Finals this postseason, largely crediting his strong play to a change in diet. 

Green told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne he shed over 25 pounds since March 10, undergoing a significant change in diet after a "midseason intervention from Golden State general manager Bob Myers."

"Bob said, 'If we're going to win a championship, you have to get in shape,'" Green told Shelburne. "I was like, 'Oh, I know. I'm fat as hell right now. Give me two weeks. It will probably take 10 days, but give me two weeks for sure and I'll be good.'"

Green cut out chips, wine and fast food among other vices, adding extra cardio and weight training. 

"When I went on this diet, it's like a sense of control, and it's confidence because you feel like you're conquering something, you're defeating something every day," Green said. "Having that control, it carries over to other areas in your life. We all love to eat. We all enjoy the things that we enjoy. If I can conquer that and not do that, why can't I conquer my emotions, too?... And so I think honestly that has really helped put me in a different state."

Green drove Golden State to a 104-99 victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. He tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He fell just shy of his 10th career playoff triple-double. 

The Warriors and Raptors are tied 1–1 in the NBA Finals. Game 3 from Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday night is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

