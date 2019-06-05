NBA free agency is less than a month away, and the rumor mill is already buzzing on where the biggest stars will land this offseason.

Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving will dominate talk this summer, and the future for Durant and Leonard might become a little clearer following the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Also sure to play a role in offseason movement is the 2019 NBA draft on June 20. With only a 6% chance at the top pick, New Orleans landed the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft lottery. The team is expected to draft Duke phenom Zion Williamson while at the same time attempting to convince Anthony Davis to stay in New Orleans long-term. The 26-year-old forward will become a free agent next summer if he isn't signed to an extension or traded by February 2020.

Here are the latest rumors around the NBA:

• Anthony Davis prefers to be traded to the Lakers, Knicks or Clippers if the Pelicans trade him before the start of the 2019-20 season. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Rockets are 'actively exploring the trade market' for Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker and Clint Capela. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Lakers hired former Grizzlies head coach Lionel Hollins as an assistant. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Knicks, Kings, Lakers, Clippers and Bulls are interested in Celtics free agent Marcus Morris. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Oklahoma City is open to trading the No. 21 pick in exchange for salary relief. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Knicks have "explored the possibility" of trading the No. 3 pick to the Hawks for No. 8 and No. 10. (Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz, ESPN)