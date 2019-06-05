The Toronto Raptors are halfway towards their first-ever NBA championship following a 123–109 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The Raptors managed to garner a crucial road win despite Warriors guard Stephen Curry dropping a playoff career-high 47 points (14-for-21, 6-for-14 from three). The Golden State star's effort wasn't enough as his shorthanded lineup fell behind and failed to dig itself out of an early deficit.

Warriors All-Star forwards Kevin Durant (calf) and Klay Thompson (hamstring), who was a game-time decision, did not play in Game 3. It left Curry, the only Golden State player to produce more than 20 points on Wednesday, to shoulder the load offensively.

Toronto was powered by contributions from across its lineup. After only scoring nine points in the first half, Kawhi Leonard finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Kyle Lowry poured in 23 points and five rebounds, buoying Leonard's output.

The Raptors set the tone of the contest from the get-go, jumping out to a 36–29 lead in the opening frame, despite 12 points from Curry.

The Raptors shot an impeccable 44.7% from three-point range, going 17-for-38 from beyond the arc. Danny Green (18 points) led the way, going 6-for-10 from deep. Golden State hit only 34.3% of its triples.

With 1:37 left, Fred VanVleet hit a game-clinching three-pointer as the shot clock expired that saw the Raptors retake a double-digit lead and hold on for the win.

The NBA Finals resume when Game 4 tips off on Friday inside Oracle Arena. Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.