Raptors Beat Shorthanded Warriors, Take 2–1 Series Lead

Steph Curry scored 47 points, but it wasn't enough as the Raptors beat the Warriors to take a 2–1 series lead.

By Kaelen Jones
June 05, 2019

The Toronto Raptors are halfway towards their first-ever NBA championship following a 123–109 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The Raptors managed to garner a crucial road win despite Warriors guard Stephen Curry dropping a playoff career-high 47 points (14-for-21, 6-for-14 from three). The Golden State star's effort wasn't enough as his shorthanded lineup fell behind and failed to dig itself out of an early deficit.

Warriors All-Star forwards Kevin Durant (calf) and Klay Thompson (hamstring), who was a game-time decision, did not play in Game 3. It left Curry, the only Golden State player to produce more than 20 points on Wednesday, to shoulder the load offensively.

Toronto was powered by contributions from across its lineup. After only scoring nine points in the first half, Kawhi Leonard finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Kyle Lowry poured in 23 points and five rebounds, buoying Leonard's output.

The Raptors set the tone of the contest from the get-go, jumping out to a 36–29 lead in the opening frame, despite 12 points from Curry.

The Raptors shot an impeccable 44.7% from three-point range, going 17-for-38 from beyond the arc. Danny Green (18 points) led the way, going 6-for-10 from deep. Golden State hit only 34.3% of its triples.

With 1:37 left, Fred VanVleet hit a game-clinching three-pointer as the shot clock expired that saw the Raptors retake a double-digit lead and hold on for the win.

The NBA Finals resume when Game 4 tips off on Friday inside Oracle Arena. Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message