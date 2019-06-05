The Golden State Warriors prefer that Klay Thompson sit out Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors on Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Thompson suffered a strained left hamstring in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 109–104 victory after attempting a three-point shot. He did not return to the game after scoring 25 points.

According to Wojnarowski, Thompson has continued to lobby the team on allowing him to play through the pain. Thompson previously said he expected to play on Wednesday.

Thompson is averaging 21.5 points per game on 40.5% from three in 2018-19.

Golden State will look to take a 2–1 Finals lead on Wednesday night. Tip-off from Oracle Arena in Oakland is slated for 9 p.m. ET.