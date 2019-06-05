Report: Warriors Prefer Klay Thompson to Sit Out for Game 3 Due to Hamstring Strain

Thompson exited Golden State's Game 2 win midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday night.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 05, 2019

The Golden State Warriors prefer that Klay Thompson sit out Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors on Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Thompson suffered a strained left hamstring in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 109–104 victory after attempting a three-point shot. He did not return to the game after scoring 25 points.

According to Wojnarowski, Thompson has continued to lobby the team on allowing him to play through the pain. Thompson previously said he expected to play on Wednesday.

Thompson is averaging 21.5 points per game on 40.5% from three in 2018-19. 

Golden State will look to take a 2–1 Finals lead on Wednesday night. Tip-off from Oracle Arena in Oakland is slated for 9 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message